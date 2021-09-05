Hijackers flee after trying to ram Eastern Cape police off the road

A group of hijackers fled after a high-speed chase that saw them try to force pursuing police off the road.

The incident happened at Zwide in the Eastern Cape on Saturday night.

Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said the hijackers had targeted a woman sitting in her white Suzuki Ertiga in Kwadesi.

“She noticed the suspects approaching her. [They pointed a firearm at her] and ordered her to open the car. When she refused, one of them smashed the window and opened the door,” said Naidu.

“They drove with her and when they were in Windvogel, she managed to jump out and with the assistance of a bystander, reported the matter to police,” Naidu added.

Police who were on the lookout for the car spotted it on Old Uitenhage road.