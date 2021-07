Community checkpoints set up to prevent looting are 'illegal' and 'recipe for disaster'

“But why they are doing this is because there is fear. They have heard these messages and they think that police are not seen around, so therefore we must mobilise ourselves and defend our property and lives.

“But in doing that some of them have committed crime. The right of association is provided in the constitution.

“What becomes wrong is when we start putting a race card in that. Therefore when an African comes he is the one who must be scrutinised, when another racial group comes, no, you can pass. When you have a fear you suspect everything that comes before your eyes.”

Advocate Paul Jorgensen said community checkpoints, and demands for proof of residence were completely illegal and contrary to the constitution.

“A community has no legal standing to impose these restrictions.

“While I understand, given the present circumstances, where they are coming from, it infringes on almost every right in the constitution.

“They are going too far.”

He said only law enforcement agencies had a legal right to set up checkpoints.

“Quite frankly, if I need food or petrol, I can go wherever I want to get it.”

He said it could create conflict between neighbouring communities, with people laying claim to “their shopping centres” and “their hospitals”.

“There is no perfect solution, but some, such as this, are less perfect than others.”

He said it could also result in continued hardship for law-abiding citizens in townships who also needed to stock up on basics but would be prevented from doing so.

“It’s a recipe for disaster.”

Lawson Naidoo, executive director of the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution, agreed that community checkpoints were unlawful, in that they infringed on the constitutional right to freedom of movement.

