Fixed interest rate on home loan comes at a premium

Variable rate better option in this economic climate

With interest rates at an all-time low in SA, many prospective home buyers are becoming concerned about how long the low interest rate cycle will last and what the potential impact could be on their home loan repayments and affordability.



The common reaction from home buyers is to begin to mitigate the lack of certainty by considering a fixed rate option over their home loan. The goal is to ensure they can continue to enjoy the benefits of a low interest environment, while hedging against the threat of future increases in interest rates...