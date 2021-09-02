Durban chemical company torched in unrest faces criminal probe after toxic spill

“It is an environmental disaster. We can’t reverse it. We can try to mitigate the impact of it and shorten the long-term recovery period.”

The fire at the warehouse sent clouds of noxious smoke over nearby communities and caused a chemical spill that poisoned a river and wetland.

UPL, whose headquarters is in India, has refused to disclose what substances were stored at the facility, prompting a group of 11 concerned stakeholders to file an application under the Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA).

Police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said a “complainant alleged that on August 15 he was at his place of work at a game reserve in Umhlanga when he smelt something burning outside.

“He went outside to investigate and noticed that the fish were dead and water was greenish at Lagoon River and Umhlanga River, which was coming up from the Cornubia area. He alleged that a warehouse in Cornubia was burning chemicals.