KZN premier apologises after assault video goes viral

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala issued an apology for the level of force used to apprehend an alleged looter, in a video which was broadcast on Thursday.

Zikalala was condemned widely for assaulting a young man believed to be linked to a looting incident in Phoenix.

In a statement on Thursday, his office said they had noted the video and he “apologises unequivocally” about the incident.

“The premier regrets the level of force used in apprehending a looter, who was attempting to make off with goods that had been stolen from a nearby warehouse. While the action of apprehending a resisting looter is justified, the manner in which this was done is deeply regretted,” it said in a statement.