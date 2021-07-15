KZN premier Sihle Zikalala under fire after alleged assault video goes viral

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala has come under fire for allegedly assaulting a young man believed to be linked to a looting incident in Phoenix.

Zikalala was in Riverhorse Valley, north of Durban, on Wednesday where hundreds of looters had been targeting warehouses, trucks and businesses since Sunday.

A large SAPS and metro police contingent accompanied the premier, together with a handful of soldiers.

Shortly after the premier left the area, police began firing rubber bullets, teargas and stun grenades at the masses who targeted a truck understood to have been carrying electronic goods.

Social media users slammed Zikalala after a video screened on Newsroom Afrika on Thursday in which a man, believed to be a looter, is caught and hit on the back. The young man however manages to escape and flee.