Let's continue to show our resilience and help rebuild SA

The crisis of looting, rioting and death, which threatened to destroy us only days ago, now holds the promise of following another path down which lies hope and the opportunity to be better than we were before.



But, before we continue, let us not be naïve nor insensitive. The damage the Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal riots caused in lost lives, property, jobs, and trauma for those who experienced it first-hand is incalculable and must never be downplayed. However, even as we continue to remember those terrible images of looting, of burning malls, of bodies lying in the streets and the smouldering war-like ruins left in the wake of the chaos, we see other scenes too...