Maape ready to serve people of troubled North West
Incoming premier vows to work in a collective
Incoming North West premier Bushy Maape says he is ready to serve the community of the troubled province after he was sworn in as a member of the provincial legislature on Wednesday.
“I have been called to serve and I am not called to serve alone. I am called to serve with others and I have agreed to make myself available,” Maape said...
