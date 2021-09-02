Patience with your partner is an important ingredient of marriage

Avoid saying hurtful things to your spouse during a heated argument

You’re probably rolling your eyes at the very sight of this topic. But have you noticed how impatient we can be as couples towards one another? Because the truth is, if we're being completely honest, you aren't as patient as you would like to be, especially with your spouse. Very often, you get a little irritated, annoyed, frustrated and agitated with them from time to time. And for good reasons – at least, they seem like legit reasons to you.



You need truck-loads of patience within yourself when it comes to coping with your partner’s annoying habits such as always being late, or their constant frustration over petty things. Because you ought to spend an entire lifetime with your spouse, you have no other option but to put up with some of their most annoying habits...