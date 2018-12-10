Five die in 'drug turf war' - Shock as men are shot execution-style

Mazibuko said she was with her 16-year-old son in the house who also ran into the bedroom to hide. "The shots persisted for about 15 minutes non-stop with about 16 shots."

She said the shots paused for a few minutes then she heard about 10 in the vicinity of the gate.

"I waited for another 10 minutes, then I heard the tenant who lives in one of the backrooms call out my name.

"As I walked towards the rooms, I saw people lying still on the ground. I immediately ran to the gate where I found a neighbour who was also screaming because there was one of my brother's friends who had been shot in the head multiple times in a pool of blood."

Mazibuko said they initially found her brother and two friends on the floor.

When police arrived, they discovered a fourth body hidden behind the bed.

Family members told Sowetan that one of deceased sold drugs which he kept in the room and this had created tension between him and other drug peddlers.

Monde's father, Monwabisi Cubeni, said: "I arrived at the house and found him lying close to the gate. All I saw was blood, so I just took him into the car and his younger brother drove to the nearby hospital but sadly he died in my arms on the way."

Cubeni said it was painful to watch his son take his last breath when he still expected so much of him.

Cubeni said Monde, who worked for Transnet, had just bought a house in Leondale, Germiston, and was planning to move there.