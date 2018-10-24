Manhunt for killers of Estina dairy project critic

The family of slain Free State farmer Philemon Ngwenya, who was a disappointed beneficiary-turned vocal critic of the controversial Gupta-linked Estina dairy farm project, is calling on police to speed up their investigation into his killing.

Ngwenya's daughter Loliwe said yesterday the family was still in shock after his body was found on Friday. She called for a thorough investigation into the circumstances around his murder.

"The family is still shocked about this; my father was killed and we found his lifeless body at his house on the farm. We just can't believe what has happened and the police have not made any progress thus far in arresting the perpetrators.

"We can't rule out anything and people with information should assist the police," she said.

Loliwe said she received a call while attending school in Standerton, Mpumalanga. "I had to rush home and we were all shocked to find his body in that bed. It was painful, a painful experience."

Free State police spokesperson Brigadier Sam Makhele said the murder was being treated as any other murder case and they would not speculate on a possible motive until their investigations were done.

"This is a murder case that is being investigated by police and at this stage no one has been arrested," said Makhele.