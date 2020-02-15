Extensive manhunt launched for killers of police special task force officer

National police commissioner Gen Khehla John Sitole has ordered an extensive manhunt for the killers of an elite special task force police officer gunned down in Cape Town this week.

Const Mlungisi Kidwell Ranaka, 38, was shot dead at his home in the Mfuleni area on Thursday night.

Police said that four men had stormed into the officer’s house at about 9pm and demanded that he give them his service firearm. However, he did not have it with him.

The suspects then shot him in the head and fled the scene with some of his personal belongings, including two television sets.

Sitole condemned the killing and called on police in the province to ensure that an extensive search was launched for the suspects.