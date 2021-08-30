SA needs to tighten laws and policies protecting whistle-blowers, Ramaphosa admits after Babita Deokaran’s killing

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the fight against corruption has gained momentum since the state capture inquiry started its work.

For this reason, the government needs to urgently review its current approach to the broader protection of whistle-blowers by tightening existing laws and policies.

The president made these remarks on Monday in his weekly newsletter following the fatal shooting of Babita Deokaran, a senior finance official in the Gauteng health department.

Deokaran was a long-time whistle-blower who had exposed alleged irregularity and corruption in the department. She had been a key witness in the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) probe into fraudulent Covid-19 personal protective equipment contracts.

“Regardless of the circumstances behind this tragedy, Ms Deokaran was a hero and a patriot. As are the legions of whistle-blowers who, at great risk to themselves, help to unearth misdeeds, maladministration, cronyism and theft.

“Without their brave and principled interventions we would be unable to unmask those committing corruption,” he said.