Conviction of killers will restore trust in police
Seven people accused of the murder of Gauteng health employee Babita Deokaran are expected to appear in court today.
Deokaran was shot dead outside her home in Winchester Hills, southern Johannesburg on Monday last week after dropping off her daughter at school. Her assassination is believed to have been linked to her being a whistle-blower...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.