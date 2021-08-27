South Africa

Whistleblower's murder an attack on public service — commission

Deokaran was known for her strong stance against corruption and those close to her believe her murder was a hit

27 August 2021 - 10:52

The killing of Gauteng health official Babita Deokaran has been described as an attack on the public service.

The Public Service Commission (PSC) commissioner Michael Seloane on Thursday also raised concerns about the safety of other professionals who are opposed to corruption...

