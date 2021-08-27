David Makhura commends police for 7 arrests in murder of Babita Deokaran
The Gauteng provincial government has commended the swift arrest of seven people in connection with the murder of health official Babita Deokaran.
On Friday, police spokesperson Col Brenda Muridili confirmed the arrests which took place in Johannesburg where officers recovered two firearms and two vehicles...
