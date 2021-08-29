50-year-old motocross rider suffers spinal cord injuries in freak accident

A 50-year-old motocross rider is fighting for his life after suffering spinal cord injuries during a freak accident at a popular track in Bronkhorstspruit, east of Pretoria.

A spokesperson for Emer-G-Med paramedics, Kyle van Reenen, said paramedics arrived on the scene to find that the man had been ejected over his handlebars.

“Advanced life support intervention was needed to stabilise him before he was airlifted to a nearby hospital for immediate definitive care,” said Van Reenen.

Meanwhile, a 49-year-old woman also suffered critical injuries in a motorcycle crash on the M7 near Queensburgh in KwaZulu-Natal.

Van Reenen said paramedics arrived on the scene to find that a motorcycle had lost control on the M7 near the Bellville Road area.

“Two occupants, a male and female, were found to have suffered serious injuries.”

Van Reenen said advanced life support intervention was needed to stabilise them on the scene.

“And the assistance of an aeromedical helicopter was called for to airlift the female to a specialist facility, while the man was transported rapidly by ambulance to a nearby hospital for further care,” Van Reenen said.

TimesLIVE