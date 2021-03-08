Zahara's sister killed by minibus on N2 in Eastern Cape
Leaping in fright at a noise under the bonnet, she jumped into the path of a moving vehicle
Award-winning Eastern Cape singer and songwriter Zahara is mourning the death of yet another sibling.
Her older sister, Nomonde Mkutukana, was killed at the weekend in a freak accident when she leapt into the path of a minibus taxi just outside East London.
Nomonde, 45, died in an East London hospital on Saturday, hours after the accident on Friday near Mooiplaas. She had been on her way home from work.
For more on this article, please visit DispatchLIVE.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.