Zahara's sister killed by minibus on N2 in Eastern Cape

Award-winning Eastern Cape singer and songwriter Zahara is mourning the death of yet another sibling.

Her older sister, Nomonde Mkutukana, was killed at the weekend in a freak accident when she leapt into the path of a minibus taxi just outside East London.

Nomonde, 45, died in an East London hospital on Saturday, hours after the accident on Friday near Mooiplaas. She had been on her way home from work.

