South Africa

Zahara's sister killed by minibus on N2 in Eastern Cape

Leaping in fright at a noise under the bonnet, she jumped into the path of a moving vehicle

By Sivenathi Gosa - 08 March 2021 - 11:25
Bulelwa 'Zahara' Mkutukana and her older sister Nomonde Mkutukana, who died after she was knocked down by a taxi at the weekend.
Award-winning Eastern Cape singer and songwriter Zahara is mourning the death of yet another sibling.

Her older sister, Nomonde Mkutukana, was killed at the weekend in a freak accident when she leapt into the path of a minibus taxi just outside East London.

Nomonde, 45, died in an East London hospital on Saturday, hours after the accident on Friday near Mooiplaas. She had been on her way home from work.

