Pedestrian killed when tyre rolls off vehicle trailer

A 41-year-old man was killed in a freak accident at the Atlas/R21 split in Kempton Park on Wednesday afternoon, ER24 paramedics said.

A tyre had come off a trailer from a light motor vehicle, rolled a short distance and then struck the man while he had been walking along the side of the road, said ER24's Russel Meiring.

“Medics assessed the man and found that he had sustained numerous injuries and showed no signs of life. Nothing could be done for him and he was declared dead. The local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.”

Meanwhile, two speedsters were arrested on the R21 highway on Wednesday.

Gauteng Traffic Police said a case had been opened against two 34-year-old drivers, one for driving at 166km/h and the other at 167km/h.

On Tuesday night, the unit said a motorist was apprehended for driving at 224km/h.

The 29-year-old was caught on the R21 near Irene, and has been charged with reckless driving and exceeding the 120km/h speed limit.