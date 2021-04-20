South Africa

Durban truck crash sees driver plunge to death from bridge onto highway

20 April 2021 - 13:21
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
A Durban truck driver died after he was thrown out of the vehicle he was driving onto a highway below a flyover.
A truck driver died after he crashed a heavy goods vehicle on a Durban flyover before being flung onto the busy highway below.

According to Rescue Care, the incident took place on Tuesday morning at the Umgeni Road flyover which leads to the N2 highway.

"Emergency services arrived on the scene to find a container truck had crashed into the barrier and its trailer overturned.

"On further investigation it was ascertained that in the force of the collision, the driver of the vehicle was ejected through the front windshield and over the bridge and onto the highway below.

"Paramedics found the man to have sustained fatal injuries and he was declared deceased on the scene."

The cause of the accident has not yet been established.

Young driver in accident which claimed six did not have a licence, say police

A 19-year-old pupil who drove his father's vehicle and lost control, killing six pupils in the accident, did not have a driver's licence.
News
6 hours ago

