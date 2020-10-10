South Africa

'Maybe it was God,' says woman who survived freak Soweto accident

10 October 2020 - 08:43
Mbali Khuzwayo, a Soweto resident, is grappling to understand how she survived a freak accident in Orlando this week in which three taxis collided - with one of them ending up in a river.
Mbali Khuzwayo, a Soweto resident, is grappling to understand how she survived a freak accident in Orlando this week in which three taxis collided - with one of them ending up in a river.
Image: Provided

Soweto resident Mbali Khumalo is grappling to understand how she survived a freak accident in Orlando this week in which three taxis collided — with one of them ending up in a river.

Khumalo, who had been travelling to work on Thursday, said the accident happened in an instant.

“We just heard a loud bang and started screaming,” she said.

Like several others, she was lucky to survive.  

“I am still shocked we all survived because it was bad. Maybe it was God, I don't know,” she added.

The Johannesburg metro police department said the cause of the accident was under investigation. The accident took place at the intersection of Armitage Road and Klipspruit Valley Road in Orlando West.

KZN man killed in head-on collision with taxi

A motorist died in his Mercedes Benz after colliding head-on with a minibus-taxi in Hammersdale, KwaZulu-Natal, on Friday night.
News
2 weeks ago

“It is alleged, according to eye witnesses, that the green minibus taxi and the one white minibus taxi were travelling in the direction from Johannesburg CBD towards Soweto, and the other white minibus taxi was travelling in the direction from Soweto towards Johannesburg CBD.

“Upon impact the green minibus taxi landed in a river on the side of the road, and the driver and one passenger from this vehicle got injured and were taken to Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital. The white taxi which was travelling in the same direction had no passengers,” said spokesperson Wayne Minnaar.

Khumalo was in a taxi from Soweto travelling towards the CBD. It was full with passengers, but no-one was injured.

Minnaar said the accident was recorded and the report would be handed  to the Orlando police station for investigation.

TimesLIVE

One dead, up to 18 injured in Joburg taxi crash

One man was killed and between 15 and 18 others injured on Tuesday when a taxi crashed on Aureole Road in Northriding, Johannesburg.
News
2 weeks ago

Twelve dead in horrific KZN taxi and petrol tanker collision

A horrific accident between a truck and a minbus taxi claimed the lives of 12 people on the R33 near Wartburg outside Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday ...
News
2 weeks ago

Township parents build their own speed bumps to slow traffic

Parents in Nkandla township in Port Elizabeth have built their own speed bumps to slow traffic to protect their children.
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Visual investigations: How a ranger tracked the alleged Table Mountain 'killing ...
Brendin Horner's death: What we know so far
X