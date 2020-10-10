'Maybe it was God,' says woman who survived freak Soweto accident

Soweto resident Mbali Khumalo is grappling to understand how she survived a freak accident in Orlando this week in which three taxis collided — with one of them ending up in a river.

Khumalo, who had been travelling to work on Thursday, said the accident happened in an instant.

“We just heard a loud bang and started screaming,” she said.

Like several others, she was lucky to survive.

“I am still shocked we all survived because it was bad. Maybe it was God, I don't know,” she added.

The Johannesburg metro police department said the cause of the accident was under investigation. The accident took place at the intersection of Armitage Road and Klipspruit Valley Road in Orlando West.