Mechanic dies after being driven over by Putco bus in freak accident

A 61-year-old man has died at the Dobsonville depot in Soweto after he was run over by a Putco bus driver while he was fixing the vehicle.

Ben Makgwale, a mechanic at the depot, died on the scene in the early hours of Wednesday.

This was confirmed by Putco spokesperson Matlakala Motloung.

“It is unfortunate. In a freak accident, one of our employees reversed the bus whilst the deceased, who was a mechanic, was under the bus working on it,” said Motloung.

Motloung said the incident took place before 5am.

“Makgwale was driving the bus to the workshop this morning to have it fixed. When he heard it making a funny noise, he decided to stop it right there in the middle of the depot, go underneath and check what the problem was.

"Someone then came and saw the bus in the middle of the depot, thinking it was left there and then got in the bus to drive it back where it should be. That's when Makgwale was driven over. Regrettably he died on the scene. The police were on the scene and busy with investigations,” said Motloung.

She said trauma counselling was organised for all affected employees.

“Putco sends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of the late Ntate Ben Makgwale,” Motloung said.