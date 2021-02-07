Five young people lucky to survive after car hits tree in Joburg south

Five young adults were seriously injured when the car they were travelling in collided with a tree in Mondeor, south of Johannesburg, on Saturday night.

The entire front part of the vehicle was torn into pieces, with the engine components ripped off and left strewn on the ground.

ER24’s Ross Campbell said paramedics arrived at the scene just before 9pm, along with Johannesburg metro police and other law enforcement officers.

“Two females and three males, all between the ages of 19 and 25, were found injured on the scene. The critically injured female driver was found still entrapped in the vehicle and had to be extracted from the wreck,” Campbell said.

He said the other four passengers had suffered serious injuries and all five were treated with advanced life support interventions by the various paramedic services on the scene.