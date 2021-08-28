South Africa

KZN's cold spell has brought power loss and equipment failure, says Eskom

28 August 2021 - 14:10
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
KwaZulu-Natal's inclement weather has resulted in equipment failure and power loss across the province, Eskom said on Saturday.
KwaZulu-Natal's inclement weather has resulted in equipment failure and power loss across the province, Eskom said on Saturday.
Image: 123RF / beercrafter

KwaZulu-Natal's inclement weather has resulted in equipment failure and power loss across the province, Eskom said on Saturday.

Residents woke on Saturday to heavy downpours and cold temperatures, which prompted the eThekwini municipality to close all beaches.

In a statement on Twitter, Eskom said: “Eskom is experiencing a high volume of electricity faults across the province due to the current cold and rainy weather.

“Though there is enough generation capacity, the high electricity usage is leading to the overloading of networks, resulting in equipment failure and power loss.

“Customers are urged to manage the amount of electricity used in order to reduce faults caused by overloading.”

Eskom said it would try to restore power as quickly as possible, but warned delays may be experienced because of “high volumes”.

“Eskom apologises for any inconvenience and reminds those affected by the loss of supply to treat all electrical installations as live and dangerous, as electricity supply maybe switched on without notice.”

TimesLIVE

Durban closes beaches in anticipation of 'intense cold front'

With winds picking up and storm clouds expected the build, Durban officials have decided to close the city's beaches for the weekend.
News
1 day ago

Cape Winelands towns receive good rain, snow blankets Matroosberg

The winter storm that made landfall in the Western Cape on Thursday afternoon has moved further inland following heavy rainfall overnight in the Cape ...
News
1 day ago

Brace yourself, an ‘intense cold front’ is about to blow in

South Africans should brace themselves for another “intense” cold front.
News
3 days ago

Durban closes beaches in anticipation of 'intense cold front'

With winds picking up and storm clouds expected the build, Durban officials have decided to close the city's beaches for the weekend.
News
1 day ago

Cape Winelands towns receive good rain, snow blankets Matroosberg

The winter storm that made landfall in the Western Cape on Thursday afternoon has moved further inland following heavy rainfall overnight in the Cape ...
News
1 day ago

Brace yourself, an ‘intense cold front’ is about to blow in

South Africans should brace themselves for another “intense” cold front.
News
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘It’s like being on a rocket’: Meet the bull riding African cowboy
Taliban explain what will happen to women in ‘extraordinary’ press conference