Brace yourself, an ‘intense cold front’ is about to blow in

Brace yourself for another “intense cold front” expected to blow in from the Atlantic Ocean, bringing rain and snow to high-lying areas from Thursday afternoon.

The SA Weather Service (SAWS) warned the front would affect the western parts of the country on Thursday and Friday and spread to southern and central SA on Saturday.

Eskom warned on Wednesday that the approaching inclement weather could put its network at risk and affect the supply of electricity to customers.

“Following a fairly settled week for the western parts of the country, a cold front together with an associated upper-air trough is expected to affect the Western Cape and Northern Cape, mainly from Thursday afternoon through to Saturday.

“Widespread rainfall will set in over the western parts of the Western Cape on Thursday afternoon, spreading to the western and southern parts of the Northern Cape overnight,” said the SAWS

“This rainfall may lead to localised flooding of informal settlements. Flooding may also pose a risk to safe driving on major roads.