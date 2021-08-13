Icy weather, snow and rain hit parts of SA as cold front bites

Icy temperatures, snow and rain have hit parts of the country on Friday as a cold front sweeps through.

The SA Weather Service said two winter systems were moving over the country and their impact was expected to continue into the weekend.

Forecaster Edward Engelbrecht said snowfall was received over the Drakensberg and southern Drakensberg in the Eastern Cape on Friday morning.

Engelbrecht said there were also reports of snowfall in high-lying areas of the Western Cape and the Sneeuberg and Winterberg mountains in the Eastern Cape.

“We expect the snow to continue in the Eastern Cape from today until tomorrow. Most of it is going to be limited to the southern Drakensberg mountains as well as the Drakensberg mountains in Lesotho and KwaZulu-Natal.