South Africa

Durban closes beaches in anticipation of 'intense cold front'

By TimesLIVE - 27 August 2021 - 16:33
If you're in Durban, scratch this off your weekend agenda. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Leon Swart

With winds picking up and storm clouds expected the build, Durban officials have decided to close the city's beaches for the weekend.

The SA Weather Service this week warned that an “intense cold front” was expected for the back end of the week, starting in the Western Cape and moving east across SA.

Snow, which had already fallen overnight on Thursday into Friday in parts of the Western Cape, and rain were expected to accompany the front.

On Friday afternoon the eThekwini municipality confirmed its beaches would be closed on Saturday and Sunday.

Metro mayor Mxolisi Kaunda has mobilised law enforcement personnel to enforce compliance with this notice.

“The public is urged to adhere to this notice for their safety. Swimming, surfing, fishing, canoeing and other related activities are prohibited. Activities such as jogging, walking, running, yoga and other exercises are allowed,” the city said.

It said, however, that the decision could be reviewed, “depending on weather conditions”.

TimesLIVE

Cape Winelands towns receive good rain, snow blankets Matroosberg

The winter storm that made landfall in the Western Cape on Thursday afternoon has moved further inland following heavy rainfall overnight in the Cape ...
News
4 hours ago

Brace yourself, an ‘intense cold front’ is about to blow in

South Africans should brace themselves for another “intense” cold front.
News
2 days ago

