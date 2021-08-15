Warmer weather expected for SA this coming week

Warmer weather is on its way with temperatures expected to start picking up from Monday after large parts of the country experienced icy winds, snow and rain over the weekend.

But SA Weather Service forecaster Tukelo Chiloane said the cold was not completely over yet.

“There is a cold front that is landing on Tuesday but it’s a very small cold front and it won’t cause a lot of crazy weather, just showers and rain along the coast on Tuesday into Wednesday.

“From there, nothing significant across the whole country, just that temperatures will be gradually going up. They have been so low for the past few days. From tomorrow, they will start to pick up,” she said.

This week will bring some rain to the Western and Eastern Cape.

“We are not expecting much, the rain that we see in KZN today won’t be there tomorrow, only along the Richards Bay coast, only tomorrow. Then, throughout the week, we are not expecting anything significant. No rainfall over Gauteng or across the country except on the coast of Western Cape and Eastern Cape, just on the southern part,” she said.