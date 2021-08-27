South Africa

Cape Winelands towns receive good rain, snow blankets Matroosberg

By TimesLIVE - 27 August 2021 - 15:22
Ground-level snow was visible at the Matroosberg Reserve in Ceres on Friday. Stock photo.
Ground-level snow was visible at the Matroosberg Reserve in Ceres on Friday. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf/Rupert Trischberger

The winter storm that made landfall in the Western Cape on Thursday afternoon has moved further inland following heavy rainfall overnight in the Cape metropole area.

No major incidents have been reported in any of the regions affected on Friday morning, said Western Cape environmental affairs and development planning minister Anton Bredell.

The SA Weather Service confirmed “low-level snow” near Ceres in the Western Cape on Friday morning.

It issued a warning for snow valid for Friday into Saturday for parts of the Western Cape and Northern Cape. These conditions are expected to spread to the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal high ground from overnight on Friday into Saturday.

Bredell said some of the rainfall measurements recorded overnight in the province were:

  • Cape Winelands:
    • Stellenbosch 69.2mm;
    • Paarl 53.4mm; and
    • Wellington 36.4mm.
  • City of Cape Town:
    • Atlantis 50mm;
    • Molteno 51mm;
    • Kirstenbosch 66mm; and
    • Strand 47.8mm.
  • Overberg:
    • Elgin Grabouw 58mm; and
    • Hermanus 39.2mm.
  • Garden Route:
    • Riversdale 12.6mm.

Predictions by the weather service indicate the bulk of rain had fallen overnight, said Bredell.

“We are expecting some scattered showers into the afternoon and tonight as a secondary front moves through.”

Stormy conditions can be expected on Saturday with strong winds, rough sea conditions and very cold weather predicted across the province, according to the weather service.

Bredell urged people, especially overnight, to remain sheltered during the inclement weather and to limit travelling where possible.

“The emergency responders and disaster centres across the province are on full alert to assist with any emergency,” he said.

“All vaccination centres remain open and fully operational.”

TimesLIVE

Brace yourself, an ‘intense cold front’ is about to blow in

South Africans should brace themselves for another “intense” cold front.
News
2 days ago

Hurricane Grace barrels into Mexico, president urges people to shelter

Hurricane Grace barreled into the oil-producing Mexican state of Veracruz with howling winds on Saturday, threatening coastal areas with flooding ...
News
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘It’s like being on a rocket’: Meet the bull riding African cowboy
Taliban explain what will happen to women in ‘extraordinary’ press conference