Equal opportunity remains pipe dream 25 years after Beijing gathering

UN conference raised hopes but women continue to suffer for the slow pace of change

The year 2020 marked the 25th anniversary of the 4th United Nations World Conference on Women in Beijing, China, which was regarded as a turning point for the global agenda on gender equality.



The Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action (BPfA) adopted at the conference is said to be the international "Bill of Rights" for women, defining women's rights as human rights and setting goals across a range of issues affecting women and girls and committed to working towards gender equality and empowering all women and girls...