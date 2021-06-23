GBV activist nominated for Founders of the Year Awards
The president of the Not in My Name campaign will duke it out with nominees from other African countries in the Social Founder of the Year Under 30 category.
Siyabulela Jentile, who established an organisation that tackles issues of femicide and gender-based violence, says his nomination for the Founders of the Year Awards (Foya) means their work is having a wider impact in communities.
The president of the Not in My Name campaign will duke it out with nominees from other African countries in the Social Founder of the Year Under 30 category...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.