GBV activist nominated for Founders of the Year Awards

The president of the Not in My Name campaign will duke it out with nominees from other African countries in the Social Founder of the Year Under 30 category.

Siyabulela Jentile, who established an organisation that tackles issues of femicide and gender-based violence, says his nomination for the Founders of the Year Awards (Foya) means their work is having a wider impact in communities.



