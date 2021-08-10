Letters

Women stand against odds

By Reader Letter - 10 August 2021 - 11:11
We must do more to promote gender equality and emancipation, the writer says.
Women are always respected, from ancient periods onwards, and in all religions they have been given due importance. A woman is a mother, sister and wife and finally a torchbearer of human civilisation, as without a mother, one cannot see light in this world.

Women stand at the frontlines of the Covid-19 crisis, as health workers, caregivers, innovators, community organisers and some of the most exemplary and effective national leaders in combating the pandemic.

The crisis has highlighted the centrality of their contributions and the disproportionate burdens that women carry. Attaining equality between men and women and eliminating all forms of discrimination against women are fundamental human rights and United Nations values.

Our women regularly suffer violations of their human rights throughout their lives, a silent struggle that continues as we celebrate Women’s Day.

On this day, we should  pay tribute to female politicians and dedicated elected officials and female activists whose labours and struggles secure our freedoms and rights. Deserving of special mention are our diligent workday mothers, aunties, sisters, daughters and female friends, all of whom, in different ways and with love and care, have nurtured, shaped and modelled our lives.

Society indeed owes our women plenty and we must do more to promote gender equality and emancipation starting with safety and protection of women and gender empowerment and gender equality in the various facets of our lives.

Farouk Araie, Benoni

