Malema’s East London trial for EFF birthday ‘shooting’ postponed
The trial of EFF leader Julius Malema, who allegedly fired an automatic rifle during the party’s fifth birthday celebrations in 2018 held at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane, East London, has been postponed.
Prosecutor Elna Smit requested the trial be postponed to February 28 to March 4 due to medical reasons.
“As indicated, I did not want to place people's lives at risk by continuing with the trial today,” said Smit.
Malema was arrested together with his bodyguard Adrian Snyman. The charges against Malema include unlawful possession of a firearm, the unlawful possession of ammunition, discharging a firearm in a public area and endangerment to people and property.
