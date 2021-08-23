Ramaphosa applauds youth's enthusiasm in getting their Covid-19 vaccines

President Cyril Ramaphosa says young people have been an integral part of the national effort to battle the coronavirus and he is impressed with their enthusiasm in taking their Covid-19 jabs.

This after the national coronavirus command council (NCCC) approved the vaccination of people aged 18 and older last week. This was done earlier than previously planned in a bid to address increasing vaccine hesitancy. The cohort was initially scheduled to get their jabs from September 1.

“Young people are turning out in impressive numbers to get the Covid-19 vaccine. This fills me with great pride. More than half a million South Africans enrolled on the day that registration for over-18s opened,” Ramaphosa wrote in his weekly newsletter.

“As I watched young people being interviewed while queuing at vaccination centres, I was impressed by their enthusiasm and excitement. Most of all I was impressed by their knowledge about the vaccine, how it can protect, and why it is necessary.