Load-shedding, Malema and Zuma are SA’s top searches on Google over the past 15 years
Eskom’s load-shedding, EFF leader Julius Malema, President Cyril Ramaphosa and former president Jacob Zuma are among the top searches on Google over the past 15 years.
To celebrate 15 years of Google Trends this week, the search engine released the most searched topics on its engine during that time.
According to Google, among other things, South Africans use the internet to find the answers to pressing topics in sports, politics and current affairs, keep up with their favourite celebrities and look for job opportunities.
Google processes more than 40,000 search queries every second. This translates to more than 1-billion searches per day and 1.2-trillion searches per year worldwide.
“‘Top searches’ indicate searches that topped Google’s charts while ‘Most searched’ queries are the most popular terms for the past 15 years, ranked in order by volume of searches,” said Google.
Here’s a look at the complete list of the top searches in SA:
Top Google searches in the past 15 years in SA
- La Liga
- Champions League
- English Premier League
- PSL standings
- Rugby World Cup
- Serie A
- FA Cup
- England Championship
- Europa League
- Nedbank Cup
Top searched South Africans past 15 years in SA
- Cassper Nyovest
- Julius Malema
- Jacob Zuma
- Bonang Matheba
- Zodwa Wabantu
- Black Coffee
- Babes Wodumo
- Senzo Meyiwa
- Pearl Thusi
Top current affairs search past 15 years in SA
- Load-shedding
- Coronavirus SA
- National Treasury
- Election Results
- Boko Haram
- Hoërskool Driehoek
- Curfew SA
- President Cyril Ramaphosa’s wife
- Chesterville, Durban
Top job searches past 15 years in SA
- DPSA (department of public service and administration) vacancies
- Career Junction
- Job Mail
- Gumtree jobs
- Eskom vacancies
- Government vacancies
- Transnet vacancies
Top food-related searches past 15 years in SA
- Roman’s Pizza
- KFC menu
- Nando’s menu
- Debonairs pizza
- Ocean Basket
- Chicken Licken menu
- Food Lover’s market
- Pizza Perfect
- Uber Eats
- Burger King menu.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.