EFF's racist onslaught against Indians unjustifiable

The EFFs’ hate of SA Indians is palpable and shameful, and contrary to the new age of constitutionalism and democracy in SA.

Last week, under the command of its leader Julius Malema, and some of its senior parliamentary members, including Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi, the Fighters invaded Phoenix, north of Durban, with the sole idea of unjustifiably distorting reality to suit their own racist ends calculated at bullying minority groups.

The EFF brigade, in a generalised way, wrongly derided Indians of Phoenix as racists. This followed the events of three weeks ago when mayhem and violence and looting and killings erupted in various parts of the country, including Phoenix.

Reasonable thinking people would know that the organisation’s rant that Indians are racists is founded on falsehood; that the accused charged with the killing of innocent people in Phoenix during those events, even if they were of Indian descent, do not in any sense statistically represent the thinking and behaviour of the population of Phoenix – or Indians in general – that they are by logic outliers.

To, therefore, impute on the rest of Indian population in the world the crass sins of a few alleged rogues rightly deserving to be punished for their dastardly acts of criminality, if found guilty, is to grossly and unjustly characterise in general terms Indian communities to be racists.

But the EFF lacks moral probity to see their action for what it is, which is that of bullying and being less discerning. They have no respect for the constitution. In parliament they have sought to shamefully hound Pravin Gordhan in all ways bordering on racism, an act that at every turn deliberately seeks to strip him of his dignity as a human being, something contrary to section 10 of the Bill of Rights embedded in our constitution

I should be forgiven for seeing Malema as the prototype of the brutal despot Idi Amin, the former disgraced dictator of Uganda, whose hate of Indians is being copied by Malema.

Jo-Mangaliso Mdhlela, Ekurhuleni