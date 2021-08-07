ConCourt asks Zuma and Zondo for fresh arguments on ex-president's imprisonment

The Constitutional Court has asked the legal teams of former president Jacob Zuma and other parties to submit documents addressing the international law and constitutional implications of his detention.

In a tweet on Saturday, announcing a development “of international importance”, the Jacob Zuma Foundation published a two-page document issued by the ConCourt on Friday.

In the document, the ConCourt asks for 20-page submissions by August 18 on whether it should consider Zuma's prison sentence for contempt of court in terms of the UN International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.