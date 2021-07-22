South Africa

Former president Jacob Zuma arrives in Nkandla amid army presence

Funeral proceedings under way for younger brother Michael

By Mluleki Mdletshe - 22 July 2021 - 11:32
Former president Jacob Zuma arrives at Nkandla to attend the funeral of his brother Michael.
Former president Jacob Zuma arrives at Nkandla to attend the funeral of his brother Michael.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Former president Jacob Zuma arrived in Nkandla on Thursday to attend the funeral of his younger brother Michael.

Zuma who was sentenced to 15 months' imprisonment at the Estcourt correctional facility, for failing to abide by the Constitutional Court order compelling him to appear before the commission of inquiry into state capture, was granted compassionate leave to attend his brother's funeral. 

The former head of state's presence in Nkandla was closely monitored by four army trucks and armed SA National Defence Force (SANDF) members stationed at the entrance of KwaNxamalala in Nkandla.

Before his arrival, the soldiers set up a roadblock to stop and search motorists.

Meanwhile, three tents have been erected at Zuma's home as male members of the family and community arrive to help cook the meat and dig the site where his brother will be laid to rest.

Zuma's incarceration was met with weeklong unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng which included violent looting and the deaths of 234 people. 

TimesLIVE

Jacob Zuma gets compassionate leave to attend brother's funeral

Former president Jacob Zuma has been given permission to leave prison to attend his brother's funeral in Nkandla.
News
4 hours ago

'He was a good brother with a big heart': Khanya Zuma pays tribute to brother Michael ahead of burial

Mike attended Mathungela Primary School and later worked at various factories across Johannesburg and KwaZulu-Natal.
News
5 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

FROM THE SKY: Durban's gutted buildings, snaking queues and ongoing looting
Death, destruction & looting: How did SA get here over seven days?