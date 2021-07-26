Ten appear in camera in Verulam court on unrest-related charges

Ten people appeared in the Verulam magistrate's court on Monday in connection with unrest-related charges after violent protests that shook KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng two weeks ago.

The charges include murder, attempted murder, possession of stolen property, malicious injury to property, and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

Natasha Kara, regional spokesperson for the directorate of public prosecutions, said their appearances were held in camera to protect the identity of the accused as identity parades are yet to be conducted.

The cases were remanded to Friday for bail consideration.