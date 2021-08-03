Bad leadership makes us poor in a rich country

Giving out grants doesn't replace having jobs for people

When the mother bird sees imminent danger, she doesn’t warn her children verbally. She takes action by flying away and her children follow suit. They say actions speak louder than words.



When celebrities like Ngizwe Mchunu stand in public spaces and utter words that could incite violence, their actions might influence young people who look up to them as role models. Recently, mostly young people were arrested for looting and damaging properties in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng...