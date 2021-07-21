Rioting caused unnecessary suffering and job losses

Violence a disease that can't be cured by spreading it to others

Former president Jacob Zuma’s statement that sparked the violence after his 15-month prison sentence by the Constitutional Court for contempt of court was when he said: “I’ll hand myself to correctional centre to avoid bloodshed.” As the former president, he was supposed to know that his words could fuel anger that would burst into inevitable violence by his followers.



As an influential figure, he was supposed to allow the law to take its course. The State Security Agency (SSA) is also to blame for failing to execute its responsibility to gather and analyse intelligence concerning potential or existing threats to SA’s security, including economic, social, political and environmental issues. ..