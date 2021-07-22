Jacob Zuma 'in good health and spirit', says KZN premier at Nkandla funeral

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala has lauded the department of correctional services for allowing former president Jacob Zuma to attend his late brother's funeral in Nkandla.

Michael Zuma, 77, died on July 11 after battling an illness for almost seven years.

His body arrived in a hearse at his KwaNxamalala home on Thursday morning and was laid to rest at a private funeral attended by his older brother, who is now serving a 15-month prison sentence at the Estcourt Correctional Centre.

Zikalala, who attended the funeral and met with Zuma, lauded the decision by the department to allow him to attend the funeral and added that “Nxamalala” looked well and healthy.

“He is in good health, in good spirit. He came to be part of the funeral and pay his last respects to his younger brother.

“I think we should applaud and thank the correctional services for ensuring that he participates in the sending off of his younger brother,” he said.