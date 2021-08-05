When will I get the R350 grant? Five of your burning questions answered

Applicants eligible to receive the special R350 special relief of distress grant can start with the application process and will receive their first payments this month, said social development minister Lindiwe Zulu.

Zulu outlined the application process and eligibility criteria in a media briefing on Wednesday.

The grant will be paid until March 2022 and is aimed at assisting the unemployed and those affected by the unrest that recently ravaged parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

Here are five responses to your burning questions about the grant:

Who is eligible to receive the grant?

The minister said individuals who have other sources of income, including beneficiaries of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS), are not eligible to receive the grant.

Those eligible for the grant would be “people who are unemployed, not receiving any social grant in respect of himself or herself, not receiving an employment insurance benefit, not receiving a stipend from NSFAS, not receiving any other government Covid-19 response support”.

“Caregivers who are not receiving any grant on their own behalf will also be eligible to apply for the grant.”

What if you're owed money from the initial phase?

Applicants who are still owed money from the first cycle will not forfeit payments owed to them by Sassa.

“All recipients who have not received some of their payments during the first iteration of the grant from May 2020 to April 2021 will receive their payments in this new iteration. This will not affect the monies owed to them.”