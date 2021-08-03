Warning signs ahead of need for inclusive growth plan

Long-term relief for unemployment and poverty is critical

It would be inappropriate to diminish the significance of last week’s announcement by the government that it would be spending some R38bn towards cushioning households and firms affected by growing hardship. However, it’s about time we started a discourse about long-term interventions to the triple crisis of unemployment, poverty and hunger, and inequality.



The latest relief measures – including signing up cheques to individuals who are not earning any social grant and unemployment benefits for affected workers – were a response to the double blow on households and companies caused by another harder lockdown and, most recently, last month’s mayhem which erupted in parts of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) and Gauteng...