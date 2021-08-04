R350 grant a 'stepping stone' towards basic income grant: Lindiwe Zulu

The government says the reintroduction of the social relief of distress grant is a stepping stone towards a basic income grant, and that those eligible can begin applying as soon as Friday.

Social development minister Lindiwe Zulu made the remarks during a media briefing on Wednesday.

She said the grant — which was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa in the wake of economic devastation caused by Covid-19 lockdown level 4 and violent civil unrest — was the government's commitment to “cushioning the poorest and distressed in our country” amid the pandemic.

R26.7bn, inclusive of administrative costs borne by Sassa, has been allocated for the grant, which will run for eight months from August 2021 to March 2022.

Payments for the new iteration were expected to commence before the end of August, the minister said.

“We have also highlighted that the special Covid-19 grant should ideally be a stepping stone to a basic income grant. We are now working on the policy aspects surrounding this, including the implementation and resource mobilisation aspects related to this grant, working with various stakeholders through a series of consultations and will provide updates,” she said.