R350 social relief grant mired in challenges despite its benefits, says Black Sash

Though the social relief of distress grant was helpful in addressing hunger and poverty in SA during the coronavirus pandemic, the system of applying was mired by a number of challenges, a report by the Black Sash revealed.

The report titled “Social Protection in a time of Covid-19: Lessons for a basic income grant” was launched on Tuesday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday announced the return of the R350 social relief of distress grant — known as the “Covid-19 grant” — which will remain in place until the end of March 2022.

The Black Sash said it began monitoring the Covid-19 social relief grant application and distribution process with its partner organisations, including the Community Advice Office of SA (CAOSA) and Social Change Assistance Trust (SCAT).

In its research, the Black Sash found that despite SA having 11 official languages, the online application systems were available in English only.

“For many of the people whom the system was meant to help, English is a second, third or fourth language.

“Across the country, people came to advice offices and community-based organisations for help simply because the messaging was incomprehensible. The SMSs were lengthy and complicated and people worried if they did not understand the nuances of the instruction, they would not get their grant.