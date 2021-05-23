Water woes in Joburg also affecting hospitals

A News24 article quoted a patient at Helen Joseph hospital who said after last being given 500ml of water days ago, he had to resort to buying water from a retail outlet on line and have it delivered to his bedside.

The Gauteng health department on Sunday told TimesLIVE it was aware of the situation but stressed the matter was not entirely in its control.

Department spokesperson Kwara Kekana said Joburg Water should be contacted for comment as the problem was on their side.

Kekana, however, said they were concerned about the situation.

“The biggest challenge is the constant supply of water from Joburg Water. To ensure continuous supply of water, Joburg Water must make sure that there are water tanks 24 hours to make sure that there are no interruptions. The hospital water supply systems are in place and intact and all we need is a constant supply of water from the water tanks from Joburg water. Without a 24-hour supply of water, interruptions will continue,” she said.