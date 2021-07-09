Wine industry says it's 'at the edge of a cliff'

The South African wine industry is at a tipping point, with many wine businesses, especially smaller companies and those under black ownership, facing potential closures in the next three to 12 months due to the recurring and now fifth domestic wine sales restrictions.

This is according to a survey by Vinpro, which represents about 2,600 wine and grape producers.

“According to the Impact of Covid-19 on the Wine Value-Chain Survey that Vinpro conducted early in July 2021 among wine grape producers, wineries and other wine-related businesses, 58% of the 549 respondents indicated that their businesses would have to make drastic changes over the next year to be able to overcome the challenges related to Covid-19, and 22% will in all probability not be able to survive at all. Even more alarming is that 46% of black-owned brands and farms believe that their businesses won’t be able to survive the next year.

“Around two thirds of all respondents’ revenue is generated from domestic wine sales, which reiterates the importance of domestic trade for the survival of the industry. The local market is of particular importance to smaller wineries and black-owned brands, which are heavily reliant on sales channels such as their tasting rooms, hospitality offering and e-commerce,” the organisation said on Thursday.

According to the survey, participants already had to lay off a significant number of workers since the start of the lockdown in March 2020, had to take in less seasonal labour or were unable to fill new positions. “Many who have managed to keep staff on, were unable to pay their full salaries.”

“Should the ban continue for another six weeks after July 11 2021, respondents in the survey indicated that they would only be able to fund 51% of their normal monthly payroll. Compared to this, black-owned brands and farms will only be able to fund 31% of their payroll, leaving more than two thirds of their staff without an income.”