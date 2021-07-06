Rain lifts Cape Town's dam levels to 90%

Cape Town metro has moved from fears of day zero to huge increases in its dam levels, as winter rains in recent weeks saw huge improvements.

The latest average dam level for dams in the Western Cape is 67.8% (2020: 45%) while the latest average level for dams providing water to the City of Cape Town is 90% (2020: 63%), the provincial government said in statement.

Rainfall in the past week has seen the average level for the province increase from 55% to nearly 68%.

Levels of large dams like the Clanwilliam Dam have increased from 23.6% to 74% in one week.

Anton Bredell, the minister of local government, environmental affairs and development planning in the Western Cape, says the past week has seen large volumes of water flowing towards provincial dams.

“Three years ago at this time, the City of Cape Town was at the end of a devastating drought with dam levels low following a threat of a day zero event in the metro. This week the dams providing water to the metro have seen their levels increase from an average of 75% to 90%, an incredible number in a very short period.”