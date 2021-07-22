South Africa

ANC in KZN ask police to investigate motorcade and 'Black Friday' protest

22 July 2021 - 09:57
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
The ANC in KZN told TimesLIVE on Thursday that the party had "no idea" who was behind the posters. File photo.
Image: WERNER HILLS

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has approached the police to investigate how its logo came to be on posters announcing a motorcade and march, in support of the release of former president Jacob Zuma and protests against “racist attacks” in Phoenix.

ANC provincial spokesperson Nhlakanipho Ntombela told TimesLIVE on Thursday that the party had “no idea” who was behind the posters.

“We have alerted the police. We have no link to those posters.”

The first poster, which was widely circulated this week, stated that on Thursday all ANC branches would be driving to the party's provincial office in support of the release of Zuma from prison. The poster, which featured the ANC logo and colours, said it would be the “mother of all motorcades”.

The motorcade is scheduled for Thursday morning. 

Metro police said roads had not been closed. 

The second poster, titled “Black Friday”,  said protest action was planned for Friday against the “Phoenix massacre and racist attacks on our people”.

The meeting point for the protest is the Durban City Hall.

“We don’t know anything about that activity, who organised it, for what purpose and what is the objective of coming to the office. Our structures are aware that there is no such programme sanctioned by the movement,” said Ntombela.

Police didn't immediately respond to queries.

TimesLIVE

